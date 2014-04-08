FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warsaw Stock Exchange to pay half of net profit in dividends
April 8, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

Warsaw Stock Exchange to pay half of net profit in dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - The Warsaw Stock Exchange plans to pay out almost half of its 2013 net profit, or 50.3 million zlotys ($16.57 million), in dividends, it said in a statement late on Monday.

The state-controlled company also paid half of its 2012 annual profit in dividend.

The bourse’s dividend policy is to pay out 30-50 percent of its net profit.

Poland’s treasury, the ministry which oversees state-owned assets, plans to book 5.1 billion zlotys in dividends from state-owned companies this year - significantly more than the planned revenues from selling state-owned assets.

$1 = 3.0364 Polish zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Pravin Char

