Warsaw bourse to shorten session, cites brokerage complaints

WARSAW, March 27 (Reuters) - The Warsaw bourse plans to shorten its trading session by half an hour after brokerages complained it was costing them money because of low trade, the head of the stock exchange said on Wednesday.

The bourse, which has become a regional trading hub with a combined market capitalisation of listed companies reaching 696 billion zlotys ($214.2 billion), had extended the session in 2011 hoping it would boost turnover and attract more investors.

But some brokerages have scaled down operations in Poland as trade remained subdued, an economic slowdown hit the bottom line of Polish financial institutions and a boom in stock market flotations has fizzled out.

“We have proposed such a timetable to last to the end of this year,” Adam Maciejewski told a news conference. “We will see whether the shortened trading hours will have an impact on order books.”

When the new timetable comes into effect on April 15, the session will continue to start at 9:00 am (0700 GMT), but will end at 5:00 pm (1500 GMT), instead of 5:30 pm (1530 GMT). ($1 = 3.2493 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Jaroslaw Kowalski; Writing Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Holmes)