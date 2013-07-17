FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warsaw bourse appoints founder as its supervisory board chairman
July 17, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 4 years

Warsaw bourse appoints founder as its supervisory board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 17 (Reuters) - The Warsaw Stock Exchange has appointed its founder and first chief executive, Wieslaw Rozlucki, as the new chairman of its supervisory board.

Rozlucki, who set up and ran the bourse between 1991-2006, returned to the exchange in June as a member of the supervisory board. He replaces Leszek Pawlowicz.

Part-owned by the government, the Warsaw bourse is the largest stock exchange in central and eastern Europe, with a market cap of 1.6 billion zlotys ($493.23 million) and annual turnover exceeding 200 billion zlotys.

$1 = 3.2440 Polish zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Louise Heavens

