Polish bourse plans to increase revenues by 7 pct a year
October 30, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Polish bourse plans to increase revenues by 7 pct a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Central Europe’s largest bourse, the Warsaw Stock Exchange, wants to increase its revenues by 7 percent annually and double its EBITDA by 2020, the company said on Thursday in a statement outlining its new strategy.

The state-controlled bourse plans to become a first-choice market for all companies from central and eastern Europe that want to be listed and plans to concentrate on those segments of its activity where it has “competitive advantages”.

The bourse also said it wants to increase the number of companies listed on its main market to 550. Presently 466 companies are listed there, with a combined market capitalization of 899 billion zlotys ($267.5 billion).

Last year the exchange had revenues of 284 million zlotys. (1 US dollar = 3.3608 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

