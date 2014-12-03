GE sold 1.9-pct stake in Polish Bank BPH at 42.5 zlotys/shr

WARSAW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - General Electric Co has sold 1.47 million or 1.9 percent shares of Polish Bank BPH at 42.5 zlotys ($12.6) per share, BPH said in a statement on Wednesday.

The transaction, valued at 62.5 million zlotys, was conducted in order to deliver on a commitment made by GE to the Polish financial regulator to increase the bank’s free float.

BPH’s shares closed Tuesday trade at 44.55 zlotys.

Before the transaction GE had a 89.16-percent stake at BPH. GE has said before that it is considering strategic options in order to sell the bank. (1 US dollar = 3.3684 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)