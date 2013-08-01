Poland's BRE Bank mulls bonds to refinance FX mortgages

WARSAW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BRE Bank, the Polish arm of German lender Commerzbank, is considering a bond issue worth up to 300 million Swiss francs ($323 million) to refinance part of its mortgage portfolio, its chief executive said on Thursday. Unlike in Hungary, where the government is seeking to convert the remaining foreign currency loans into local currency to assist stretched home owners, Poland has not seen high defaults on home loans. But its banks have mostly stopped offering such mortgages because of pressure from the country's financial watchdog and because they became more difficult to finance. "We're considering a debt issue in Swiss francs in the autumn to refinance our credit portfolio," BRE CEO Cezary Stypulkowski told a news conference. "The amount of 300 million (Swiss francs) is the maximum the market can absorb." BRE was one of the biggest Polish players offering mortgages denominated in foreign currency before the global financial crisis dragged down Poland's zloty currency and made refinancing of loan portfolios much more difficult. BRE had in large part relied for foreign currency on its German parent, which itself got into financial trouble due to poor investments and had to tap the German government for aid. At the end of last year, foreign currency home loans, mainly in Swiss francs, accounted for 55 percent of mortgage portfolio of Polish banks, which had a total value of 319.5 billion zlotys ($99.75 billion). Foreign currency mortgages now account for only 1 percent of new home loans, with only the affluent standing a chance of getting one. ($1 = 0.9292 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Chris Borowski and Tom Pfeiffer)