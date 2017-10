WARSAW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - BRE Bank, the Polish arm of German lender Commerzbank will likely pay a dividend from its 2012 earnings, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“It is highly probable there will be (a dividend),” Cezary Stypulkowski told reporters. “I don’t want to speak about the size, but it will be rather smaller than bigger.” (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)