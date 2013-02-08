FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRE Bank sees dividend payout at around 33 pct of 2012 profit
February 8, 2013

BRE Bank sees dividend payout at around 33 pct of 2012 profit

WARSAW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - BRE Bank, the Polish arm of German lender Commerzbank, sees its dividend payout at around 33 percent of 2012 profit, the bank said on Friday.

BRE Bank is to publish its last-year results later on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the bluechip lender to have closed 2012 with a net profit of 1.18 billion zlotys ($378.37 million).

The bank did not pay dividend from its 2011 profit, but last month BRE’s chief executive said the bank will likely propose some payout from its 2012 earnings. ($1 = 3.1187 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

