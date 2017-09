WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s budget deficit after the first four months of the year stood at 11.1 billion zlotys ($2.8 billion), or 20.3 percent of the full-year plan, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Budget expenses in the period equalled 116.5 billion zlotys, or 31.6 percent of the full-year plan. ($1 = 3.9644 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)