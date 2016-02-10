FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish FinMin: EU executive has criticized progressive retail tax
February 10, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Polish FinMin: EU executive has criticized progressive retail tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Poland has received a letter from the European Commission in which the European Union executive sharply criticized a planned Polish progressive retail tax, Polish Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha said on Wednesday.

The retail tax is expected to bring in about 2 billion zlotys in budget revenue this year and a delay in its introduction could weigh on fiscal prospects.

The issue of the tax could also become another conflict area with the European Union executive, which launched an unprecedented inquiry whether the government of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party undermined rule of law standards.

“A few days ago we received a letter from the European Commission in which the Commission in the simplest of terms attacks the concept of progressive rates (of the planned Polish retail tax),” Szalamacha told reporters.

“We do not agree with this,” he said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

