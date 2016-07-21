FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Poland's corporate tax revenues up 2 pct y/y in H1
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Poland's corporate tax revenues up 2 pct y/y in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 21 (Reuters) - Poland's corporate tax revenues rose by 2.1 percent, or by 0.3 billion zlotys ($75.80 million) in the first half of the year, while banks and other financial institutions paid 1.4 billion zlotys in a bank tax, the finance ministry said.

The ministry confirmed on Thursday in a statement that in the first six months of the year the budget deficit amounted to 18.7 billion zlotys, or 34.1 percent of the full-year plan, with tax revenues rising by 7.4 percent year-on-year.

Overall budget revenues rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year to 151.6 billion zlotys, amounting to 48.3 percent of the full-year plan.

Poland's economic growth slowed to 3.0 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, with analysts expecting a rise of 3.3 percent in the following quarter. ($1 = 3.9580 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.