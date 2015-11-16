FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's finance minister says to amend 2016 budget in Dec
November 16, 2015

Poland's finance minister says to amend 2016 budget in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s newly sworn-in government will amend next year’s budget plans in December, increasing the deficit by 1.0-1.5 billion zlotys, Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha said on Monday.

“We are working on an amendment to the budget which will implement our ambitious pro-family policy proposals, we will present it in December,” Szalamacha told reporters.

“We are hoping that (planned bank and supermarket taxes), increased tax collectibility, and a deficit higher by 1.0-1.5 billion zlotys will help us achieve our goals.”

“We are hoping on increased inflows from VAT and excise taxes as of the second half of next year,” Szalamacha said. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)

