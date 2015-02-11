UPDATE 1-Poland's Budimex signals big dividend after profit tops forecast

* 2014 net profit falls to $52 mln, tops expectations

WARSAW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Budimex, Poland’s largest listed builder and a unit of Spain’s Ferrovial, can afford to pay out a dividend of 100 percent of its 2014 profit, which stood at 192 million zlotys ($52 million), the company’s chief executive said.

In the past few years the company, with a market value of 4 billion zlotys ($1 billion), has spent all of its annual profits on dividends, paying out 11.85 zlotys per share last year.

Budimex’s cash position at the end of 2014 stood at 1.72 billion zlotys compared with 1.56 billion a year ago.

“Looking at our cash, how much of it we have (...) we can afford to pay out even a maximum dividend (100 percent of profit),” Dariusz Blocher, chief executive of Budimex told a press conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, Budimex reported a 2014 net profit of 192 million zlotys down from 300 million a year earlier, when the result was boosted by a one-off divestment.

The company’s 2014 net profit beat analysts expectations of 179 million zlotys thanks to cheaper construction materials.

“We expect our results to stabilize at levels comparable to those from 2014,” Blocher said. “The potential to improve profitability is limited but in 2015 a slight increase is possible”.