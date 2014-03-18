FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hitachi-led consortium wins $1 bln contract from PGE
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2014 / 6:27 PM / 4 years ago

Hitachi-led consortium wins $1 bln contract from PGE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest utility group PGE picked a Hitachi-led consortium to build a coal-fired power unit at a price of 3.25 billion zlotys ($1.07 billion), a member of the consortium said.

The consortium selected to build the 430-450 megawatt unit at PGE’s Turow plant in south-eastern Poland comprises Hitachi Power Europe, MHPS Europe, Tecnicas Reunidas and Budimex, a Polish unit of Spanish firm Ferrovial .

Budimex said in a statement on Tuesday that works on the unit are to take 56 months from the moment when construction gets underway.

The statement said that Hitachi Power Europe and MHPS Europe’s combined share in the consortium was set at 55.4 percent, while Tecnicas Reunidas and Budimex have 22.3 percent each.

Poland’s coal-reliant energy sector requires heavy investment, because many plants are past their prime. The new unit at PGE’s Turow plant is designed to replace older ones at the plant in five years. ($1 = 3.0257 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.