Polish builder Budimex sells firm to private equity for $77 mln
November 6, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

Polish builder Budimex sells firm to private equity for $77 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Builder Budimex, the Polish arm of Spain’s Ferrovial, will sell one of its companies to private equity firm Equity Investors for 238.6 million zlotys ($77.37 million), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Budimex is Poland’s largest construction company listed on the Warsaw bourse.

“The sale of Budimex Danwood will have a one-off, significant and positive impact on Budimex results in 2013,” Budimex chief executive Dariusz Blocher was quoted as saying in the statement.

$1 = 3.0837 Polish zlotys Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; editing by David Evans

