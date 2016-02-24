FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Polish builder Budimex beats expectations as real estate expands
February 24, 2016 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Polish builder Budimex beats expectations as real estate expands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FY net profit 236 million zlotys vs f‘cast 228 million

* Sells 908 apartments last year, up 30 percent

* Closes 2015 with order book of 8.4 bln zlotys, up 38 pct (Adds CEO comments)

WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest construction group Budimex beat expectations with a 23 percent jump in net profit in 2015, thanks in part to growth in its real estate business, and said it was looking to hire hundreds more workers to meet demand.

Budimex said on Wednesday it had sold 908 apartments last year, or 30 percent more year-on-year, and closed 2015 with an order book of 8.4 billion zlotys, up 38 percent.

“In 2016 we expect further growth in our sales dynamics, but we envisage intensifying construction works in 2017-2018,” Chief Executive Dariusz Blocher said in a statement.

“To live up to that we hired over 650 new workers in 2015. The policy of strengthening our staff will be continued in 2016, when we plan to hire further 700 people,” Blocher added.

The unit of Spain’s Ferrovial booked a net profit of 236 million zlotys ($59.3 million) last year compared to 228 million seen in Reuters poll.

The group had earlier said it may earmark all of last year’s profit as dividend payouts. ($1 = 3.9824 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
