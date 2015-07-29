FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish builder Budimex H1 net profit tops forecast
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 29, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Polish builder Budimex H1 net profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 29 (Reuters) - Budimex, Poland’s largest listed builder and a unit of Spain’s Ferrovial, reported on Wednesday a 23 percent rise in net profit for the first half of the year, beating analysts’ expectations.

Budimex’s net profit came in at 107 million zlotys ($28.66 million) compared with the 97 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll of analysts.

The company didn’t give a reason for the growth. It will hold a news conference at 930 local time (0730 GMT).

Budimex said its backlog at the end of June amounted to 7 billion zlotys.

Shares in Budimex, which has benefited from Poland’s massive road building programme and rapid economic growth, have risen almost 26 percent this year, compared with a less than 1 percent increase in the broad Warsaw bourse index WIG.

$1 = 3.7329 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.