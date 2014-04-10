FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Budimex says Q1 results rise slightly y-o-y
April 10, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Budimex says Q1 results rise slightly y-o-y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest construction group Budimex said on Thursday its first quarter results were slightly better than a year earlier because of an unusually warm winter.

“We expect a slight improvement in our results year-on-year. The warm winter was helpful for us, we were able to conduct our construction works for longer,” Chief Operating Officer Dariusz Blocher told reporters.

Budimex is the Polish unit of Spain’s Ferrovial. Its net profit in the first quarter of 2013 amounted to 35 million zlotys ($11.61 million). ($1 = 3.0159 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

