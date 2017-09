April 29 (Reuters) - Budimex :

* Polish construction group Budimex said on Wednesday Q1 net profit fell to 37 million zlotys ($10.2 million) from 43 million a year earlier.

* Budimex said results were negatively affected by increased provisions for potential losses on contracts.

* Budimex is controlled by Spain’s Ferrovial group. Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 3.6411 zlotys) (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)