REFILE-Strong zloty weighs on Polish Q1 business sentiment -c.bank poll

* Business sentiment index falls slightly

* Firms affected by zloty’s strength

* Say exports unprofitable at 3.91 PLN/EUR, 3.06 PLN/USD

* Zloty trading at 3.9940 vs EUR

WARSAW, April 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s business sentiment worsened slightly in the first quarter of the year, a central bank poll showed on Monday, with the zloty’s appreciation against the euro hurting companies.

Companies’ expectations for the second quarter have also dimmed - the seasonally adjusted future economic situation index fell by 2.6 percentage points quarter on quarter to a level a touch below its long-term average.

With the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme propelling the zloty to its strongest levels against the euro since 2011, Poland’s business conditions index retreated to 54.9 points in the first quarter of 2015 from 55.1 a quarter earlier

The central bank said in the poll that the zloty’s appreciation against the euro, falling producer prices and a slowdown in commodity price falls have “negatively affected sales margins, both export and domestic ones”.

The bank said that despite the zloty gains, the profitability and competitiveness of exports remained at high levels. Nevertheless, it said that weaker forecasts of exporters suggested a “relatively low exports dynamics” ahead.

The companies polled put the exchange rate at which exports become unprofitable at 3.91 zlotys per euro and 3.06 against the dollar. At 1108 GMT, the zloty traded at 3.9950 against the euro and 3.7214 against the dollar.

The bank said that a simultaneous strengthening of the zloty versus the euro and a weakening against the dollar, something seen in the first quarter, could threaten companies paying for raw materials in dollars and selling their goods in exchange for euros.

The bank said that a relatively high share of producers of durable consumer goods, slightly less than 20 percent, were already reporting their exports as unprofitable.

It said firms that reported no international capital ties were much more likely to say their exports were unprofitable, given that they could not rely on foreign parent companies to ease the burden of currency exchange rates. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Heinrich)