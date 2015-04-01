FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulator asks Poland's BZ WBK bank to delay dividend decision
April 1, 2015

Regulator asks Poland's BZ WBK bank to delay dividend decision

WARSAW, April 1 (Reuters) - Polish financial supervision authority KNF has recommended BZ WBK withholds the payment of its dividend for 2014 until the KNF decides on additional capital requirements for the bank, BZ WBK said on Wednesday.

“The bank is currently analysing the issue of implementing the abovementioned recommendation (of the KNF),” BZ WBK said in a statement, adding that it will make a decision by April 8.

Polish authorities and banks are currently working on a solution for the problem of Swiss franc-denominated loans that went sour after the currency surged. BZ WBK has a significant portfolio of these loans.

The KNF has said earlier it would tell banks individually whether or not they can pay a dividend. It has also said that by the end of 2015 it would impose extra capital requirements on lenders with large shares of foreign exchange-denominated loans on their books. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

