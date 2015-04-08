FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Santander unit says refrains from paying dividend for now
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Polish Santander unit says refrains from paying dividend for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - Polish Banco Santander unit, Bank Zachodni WBK, backed out on Wednesday from its earlier plan to pay a dividend from last year’s profit.

The lender, Poland’s third largest bank, had planned to hand out 9.6 zlotys per share, or a total of 952.6 million zlotys ($257.3 million).

The Polish regulator has urged banks to put the payouts on hold until it sets additional capital measures to counteract the sector’s exposure to Swiss franc-denominated credit risk. ($1 = 3.7022 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Louise Heavens)

