FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KBC, Santander launch market issue of BZ BKW shares
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

KBC, Santander launch market issue of BZ BKW shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - Belgium’s KBC said on Monday it and Spain’s Banco Santander were placing almost 20 million shares in Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK on the market on Monday.

KBC Bank is selling its 16.2 percent stake in BZ WBK, while Santander, which holds a 75 percent stake in BZ WBK, would be selling up to 5.2 percent.

The placement to institutional investors, to enable a free float of about 30 percent, would be priced at 240 to 270 Polish zloty. The shares closed on Friday at 268.80 zloty. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.