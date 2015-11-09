FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEO of Polish bank BZ WBK resigns to become economy minister
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 3:39 PM / 2 years ago

CEO of Polish bank BZ WBK resigns to become economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Polish bank BZ WBK, controlled by Spain’s Banco Santander said on Monday its chief executive Mateusz Morawiecki had resigned to take up a new post as economy minister and the bank’s supervisory board head would become acting CEO.

Earlier on Monday, Morawiecki was nominated to be economy minister in Poland’s new Law and Justice (PiS) party government, a post expected to be given extra powers at the expense of the finance ministry.

The bank said that Gerry Byrne, the head of BZ WBK’s supervisory board, would be the bank’s acting CEO until a new boss is appointed. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
