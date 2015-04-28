FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's BZ WBK bank will not pay dividend in 2015 -sources
April 28, 2015

Poland's BZ WBK bank will not pay dividend in 2015 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander , will not pay out a dividend in 2015 irrespective of the level of additional capital requirements set by the financial regulator, sources said.

“There are no chances for a dividend to be paid in 2015, because it is technically impossible,” said a source with knowledge of the issue on condition on anonymity.

Another source confirmed this. One of the sources said the decision from the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) regarding additional capital requirements for BZ WBK is expected in October.

Earlier in April, the KNF recommended that BZ WBK withheld the payment of its dividend for 2014 until the KNF decides on additional capital requirements for the bank. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

