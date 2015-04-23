FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's BZ WBK withholds dividend, payout possible later -AGM
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's BZ WBK withholds dividend, payout possible later -AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders at Poland’s No. 3 bank BZ WBK on Thursday agreed to forego a dividend on its 2014 net profit but left the door open for a payout later this year.

Shareholders at the unit of Spain’s Santander agreed to put 1 billion zlotys ($267 million) from its net profit toward its reserve capital.

Regarding an additional 953 million zlotys left over, CEO Mateusz Morawiecki said: ”(This) may be considered to be a part of our core capital but also there is a possibility that later in the year or next year this 50 percent (of last year’s profit) will be paid to the shareholders.

$1 = 3.7385 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.