Poland's BZ WBK withholds dividend, payout possible later -AGM

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders at Poland’s No. 3 bank BZ WBK on Thursday agreed to forego a dividend on its 2014 net profit but left the door open for a payout later this year.

Shareholders at the unit of Spain’s Santander agreed to put 1 billion zlotys ($267 million) from its net profit toward its reserve capital.

Regarding an additional 953 million zlotys left over, CEO Mateusz Morawiecki said: ”(This) may be considered to be a part of our core capital but also there is a possibility that later in the year or next year this 50 percent (of last year’s profit) will be paid to the shareholders.