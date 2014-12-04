FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD sells half of its stake in Polish lender BZ WBK
December 4, 2014

EBRD sells half of its stake in Polish lender BZ WBK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development has sold half of its stake in Poland’s third-largest bank BZ WBK, or 0.47 percent of the bank with a small discount to the market price of 388 zlotys, EBRD said on Thursday.

EBRD said it sold 467,725 shares of BZ WBK, a Polish unit of Banco Santander , the euro zone’s biggest bank.

“While the bank’s strength allows us to reduce our stake, we remain committed to BZ WBK and will support the bank as and when required,” EBRD said in a statement.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski

