Santander merges its subsidiaries in Poland

WARSAW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK said on Wednesday it is to pay 2.16 billion zlotys ($697 million) in shares for a 60 percent stake in Santander Consumer Bank.

Santander, majority owner of Bank Zachodni and Santander Consumer Bank - was required to do this deal to meet requirements from Polish regulator KNF relating to Bank Zachodni’s purchase of Kredyt Bank from Belgian financial group KBC.

BZ WBK completed the acquisition of smaller rival Kredyt Bank earlier this year, creating Poland’s third biggest bank by assets.