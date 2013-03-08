FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's BZ WBK to pay out dividend at 7.6 zlotys per share
March 8, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 5 years ago

Poland's BZ WBK to pay out dividend at 7.6 zlotys per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 8 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK, the Polish unit of Spanish lender Santander, said on Friday it plans to pay a dividend of 7.6 zlotys ($2.40) per share from its 2012 profits.

From its 2011 profit BZ WBK, which became Poland’s No.3 lender after the purchase of KBC Group’s Polish arm Kredyt Bank, paid a dividend, which amounted at 8 zlotys per share.

The bank said earlier that its net profit doubled in the fourth-quarter od 2012, beating expectations thanks to the strong performance of its bond portfolio. ($1 = 3.1699 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by William Hardy)

