Poland's BZ WBK to pay out dividend at 7.6 zlotys per share

WARSAW, March 8 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK, the Polish unit of Spanish lender Santander, said on Friday it plans to pay a dividend of 7.6 zlotys ($2.40) per share from its 2012 profits.

From its 2011 profit BZ WBK, which became Poland’s No.3 lender after the purchase of KBC Group’s Polish arm Kredyt Bank, paid a dividend, which amounted at 8 zlotys per share.

The bank said earlier that its net profit doubled in the fourth-quarter od 2012, beating expectations thanks to the strong performance of its bond portfolio. ($1 = 3.1699 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by William Hardy)