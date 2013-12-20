FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish BZ WBK unit sees $110.5 mln net boost from insurer stakes revaluation
December 20, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

Polish BZ WBK unit sees $110.5 mln net boost from insurer stakes revaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.3 lender BZ WBK will see its 2013 net profit boosted by 336 million zlotys ($110.45 million) thanks to the revaluation of its stakes in two local insurance units that the bank co-owns with British insurance group Aviva, BZ WBK said on Wednesday.

The Polish unit of Banco Santander raised its share in both insurance units by 16 percent to 66 percent each, which led Poland’s financial regulator to ask for a one-off revaluation of the 50 percent it already owned.

Aviva holds 34-percent stakes in the insurers, with the right to buy back 17 percent in each of them from BZ WBK.

