FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD to invest $106 mln in tie up of BZ WBK and Kredyt Bank
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 6 years

EBRD to invest $106 mln in tie up of BZ WBK and Kredyt Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 29 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will invest 332 million zlotys ($106 million) in the Polish unit of Banco Santander as part of the unit’s tie-up with smaller rival Kredyt Bank.

The EBRD will buy 1.5 million shares in the unit, Bank Zachodni WBK, BZ WBK said on Thursday.

Last month Santander said it was doubling its bet on Poland by taking over Kredyt Bank - a unit of Belgian lender KBC - and adding it to BZ WBK to create a business worth about 5 billion euros. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.