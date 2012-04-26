FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 26, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Bank Zachodni hopes for merger approval this yr-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK hopes to get Poland’s financial regulator’s (KNF) permission to merge with Kredyt Bank towards the end of 2012, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

“Work on the merger is going according to plan. I think KNF’s approval of the merger is possible at the end of the year. So we could start 2013 as a merged bank and first synergies will occur then,” Mateusz Morawiecki told Reuters in an interview.

Bank Zachodni belongs to the euro zone’s biggest bank, Santander, which is taking over Kredyt Bank, the Polish unit of Belgian lender KBC.

The merger hinges on the approval of the financial watchdog KNF, which wants Santander to list on the Warsaw bourse in return for its green-light. (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski, writing by Karolina Slowikowska. Editing by Jane Merriman)

