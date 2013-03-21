FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KBC, Santander close books in BZ WBK stake sale at PLN 245/shr-sources
March 21, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

KBC, Santander close books in BZ WBK stake sale at PLN 245/shr-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 21 (Reuters) - Belgium’s KBC and Spain’s Banco Santander closed books in the sale of a minority stake in Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK at 245 zlotys per share, three market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier this week, KBC and Santander said they were placing almost 20 million shares in BZ WBK. KBC was to sell its 16.2-percent stake, while Santander, which holds a 75 percent stake in BZ WBK, was to sell up to 5.2 percent.

The share placement for institutional investors is aimed at raising the free float to about 30 percent. It was to be priced in the 240-270 zlotys per share range. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Bernat)

