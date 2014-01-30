BZ WBK Q4 net up 61 pct, roughly in line with f-cast

WARSAW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Banco Santander, reported a 61-percent rise in its fourth quarter profit, helped by a one-off boost from revaluation of its insurance unit stakes.

The bank said its net profit rose to 652 million zlotys ($210.93 million), largely in line with the 644 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. BZ WBK is the first major listed bank to publish its results for the last quarter of 2013. ($1 = 3.0910 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)