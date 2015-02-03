FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish BZ WBK Q4 net falls 32 pct, less than expected
February 3, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

Polish BZ WBK Q4 net falls 32 pct, less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander , on Tuesday reported a 32-percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit due to risk costs related to its merger with smaller peer Santander Consumer Bank.

The third largest Polish bank in terms of assets said its net profit fell to 445 million zlotys ($120.45 million) year-on-year, less than the 437 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

BZ WBK also said its full-year net profit amounted to 1.9 billion zlotys, in line with analysts forecasts. ($1 = 3.6945 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)

