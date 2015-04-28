FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish BZ WBK beats f'casts with 130 pct Q1 net rise
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

Polish BZ WBK beats f'casts with 130 pct Q1 net rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander , on Tuesday reported a 130-percent year-on-year rise in its first-quarter net profit due to one-off transaction that boosted its results.

The third largest Polish bank in terms of assets said its net profit rose to 1.036 billion zlotys ($282.8 million), more than the 954 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

BZ WBK’s profits got a boost from its insurance business sale. Additionally, it improved results on the net interest income and fees and commissions levels thanks to the merger with its smaller sister company Santander Consumer Bank.

BZ WBK is the second Polish bank in a row that presented results better than expected after BCP’s Polish arm Bank Millennium. ($1 = 3.6630 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.