Polish BZ WBK Bank targets 2014 net profit above PLN 2.015 bln
January 30, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Polish BZ WBK Bank targets 2014 net profit above PLN 2.015 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK wants its 2014 consolidated net profit to exceed last year’s 2.015 billion zlotys ($652 million), the bank’s Chief Executive Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

“We want to improve this result (2013 income) thanks to lower costs and a rise in revenue,” Morawiecki told Reuters in an interview.

The Banco Santander unit said earlier on Thursday that its net profit in the fourth quarter rose 61 percent to 652 million zlotys, roughly in line with forecasts. ($1 = 3.0910 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska)

