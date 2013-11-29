Polish developer Capital Park sets IPO price at 6.5 zlotys

WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Polish real estate developer Capital Park has set the price of shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at 6.5 zlotys apiece, valuing the stock being sold in the offering at 136 million zlotys ($44 million) in total, the company said late on Thursday.

Capital Park plans to use the proceeds from the sale on its key commercial and housing projects in Warsaw. The new shares will account for 20 percent of the firm’s capital after the IPO.

The company wants to make its debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Dec. 13. ($1 = 3.0874 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)