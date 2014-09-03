FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish new car sales rise in August
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 3, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Polish new car sales rise in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sales up 6.5 pct y-o-y in August after 5.9 pct July rise

* Up 14.8 pct year-to-date - research firm Samar

* Samar says improvement likely to continue in H2

WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations rose for the second consecutive month in August, with the improving demand for vehicles continuing to be a bright spot in an otherwise weakening economy, an industry monitor said on Wednesday.

Research institute Samar, which compiles Polish car market data, said sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered in August rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year to 23,348, after a 5.9-percent increase in July in annual terms.

August was the fifteenth consecutive month when new car sales rose in annual terms.

Poland’s economy is expected to continue to slow down, with the August PMI index showing contraction in the manufacturing sector for the second consecutive month.

Samar said the rise in sales in August made it likely that second-half sales will show a further increase as the fourth quarter has traditionally been a period of higher car sales in Poland.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford. (Reporting By Wiktor Szary; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.