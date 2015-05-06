Poland's April new car sales up 3.7 pct yr/yr

* Sales rise after 2 months of yr/yr declines

* Year-ago results hit by then-new tax regulations -research firm

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Polish new car sales rose year on year in April, an industry monitor said on Wednesday, as car dealers improved on results for the same period last year that were hit by then-new tax regulations.

Passenger car and small truck sales rose by nearly 4 percent in April year on year though fell by more than 15 percent month on month, the Samar research institute said.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Jason Neely)