Poland's May new car sales rise 12 pct yr/yr
June 3, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's May new car sales rise 12 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sales rise yr/yr for second consecutive month

* Year-ago results hit by new tax rules -research firm

WARSAW, June 3 (Reuters) - Polish new car sales rose in May as car dealers improved on results for the same period last year that were hit by new tax regulations, an industry monitor said on Wednesday.

Passenger car and small truck sales rose by 12 percent to 31,401 vehicles in May, year-on-year, though fell by just over 3.5 percent month-on-month, the Samar research institute said.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
