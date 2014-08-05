Polish new car sales pick up pace in July

* Sales up 5.9 pct y-o-y in July after 0.9 pct June rise

WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations picked up in July, an industry monitor said on Tuesday, as improving demand for vehicles proving a bright spot in an otherwise weakening economy.

The improvement added to data from Germany, suggesting a further pick-up in second-half car demand in Europe.

Research institute Samar, which compiles Polish car market data, said sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered in July rose by 5.9 percent year-on-year to 29,610, after a 0.9-percent increase in June in annual terms.

July was the fourteenth consecutive month when new car sales rose in annual terms.

Poland’s economy is expected to slow in the second and third quarters compared to a strong first quarter, with the PMI index showing contraction in the manufacturing sector.

Samar said the rise in sales in July made it likely that second-half sales will show further pick-up as the fourth quarter has traditionally been a period of intensified car sales in Poland.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by Louise Heavens)