FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish new car sales pick up pace in July
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 5, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Polish new car sales pick up pace in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sales up 5.9 pct y-o-y in July after 0.9 pct June rise

* Up 15.8 pct year-to-date - research firm Samar

* Samar says further improvement likely in H2

WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations picked up in July, an industry monitor said on Tuesday, as improving demand for vehicles proving a bright spot in an otherwise weakening economy.

The improvement added to data from Germany, suggesting a further pick-up in second-half car demand in Europe.

Research institute Samar, which compiles Polish car market data, said sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered in July rose by 5.9 percent year-on-year to 29,610, after a 0.9-percent increase in June in annual terms.

July was the fourteenth consecutive month when new car sales rose in annual terms.

Poland’s economy is expected to slow in the second and third quarters compared to a strong first quarter, with the PMI index showing contraction in the manufacturing sector.

Samar said the rise in sales in July made it likely that second-half sales will show further pick-up as the fourth quarter has traditionally been a period of intensified car sales in Poland.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.