Polish new car sales pick up further in September

WARSAW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations rose at their fastest pace in five months in September, an industry monitor said on Friday, signalling strength of domestic demand in central and eastern Europe’s largest economy.

Research institute Samar, which compiles Polish car market data, said sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered in September rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year to 27,614, after a 6.5-percent increase in August in annual terms.

September was the sixteenth consecutive month when new car sales rose in annual terms. The sales have risen 14.4 percent year-to-date, their fastest pace since at least 2012.

Demand for cars has been a bright spot in Poland’s economy, which expected to slow further in the third quarter, with the PMI index showing contraction in activity in the manufacturing sector for the third consecutive month in September.

Samar said the rise in sales in September made it likely that fourth-quarter sales will show a further increase, with the last three months of the year being a traditional period of increased car purchases among companies.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)