Polish new car sales pick up further in October

* Sales up 7.6 pct y-o-y in October after 10.6 September rise

* Up 13.6 pct year-to-date - research firm Samar

* Improvement likely to continue through Q4

WARSAW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations rose for the seventeenth consecutive month in October, an industry monitor said on Wednesday, signalling that domestic demand remains strong despite a slight slowdown in economic growth.

Research institute Samar, which compiles Polish car market data, said passenger car and small truck sales in central and eastern Europe’s largest economy rose 7.6 percent year-on-year, having posted a growth of 10.6 percent last month.

In the first ten months of the year, Poles bought almost 14 percent more new cars than in the same period last year. In monthly terms, the sales rose again by nearly 20 percent, building on an 18.3 percent month-on-month rise in September.

Samar said the rise in sales in October made it likely that fourth-quarter sales will show a further increase, with the last three months of the year being a traditional period of increased car purchases among companies.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig/Mark Heinrich)