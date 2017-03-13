FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.bank says inflation likely to stay below target by 2019
March 13, 2017 / 8:12 AM / 5 months ago

Polish c.bank says inflation likely to stay below target by 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank said in its new inflation report released on Monday that inflation will likely stay below the bank's target of 2.5 percent until 2019.

The bank also said the Polish zloty currency is significantly weaker that its fundamentals suggest.

The central bank said its projection released three times a year that inflation will likely reach about 2.0 percent in 2017 and 2018, to inch up to 2.3 percent in 2019. At the same time economic growth will amount to 3.7, 3.3 and 3.2 percent, respectively.

The full report is available at: bit.ly/2mRpBye (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

