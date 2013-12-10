FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland close to naming dove Osiatynski as rate-setter - sources
December 10, 2013 / 4:47 PM / 4 years ago

Poland close to naming dove Osiatynski as rate-setter - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s president is close to selecting former finance minister Jerzy Osiatynski for the vacant place on the central bank’s rate-setting council, two sources informed about the presidential administration’s deliberations told Reuters.

Osiatynski is dovish on monetary policy and his appointment, if confirmed, would tip the balance of power within the rate-setting council decisively in favour of those who favour keeping rates low to stimulate economic growth.

One source, who has been in contact with presidential advisors on the selection process, said it was “99 percent” certain that President Bronislaw Komorowski would name Osiatynski.

A second source, who has also spoken to presidential advisers on the issue, said Osiatynski would be chosen “unless some major disaster hits” before the appointment is made public.

A spokesman for the central bank declined to comment, as did officials in the presidential administration.

The seat on the central bank’s Monetary Policy Council became vacant after Zyta Gilowska stepped down. The post is one of three on the 10-member council who are nominated by the president. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

