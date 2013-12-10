UPDATE 1-Poland close to naming dove Osiatynski as rate-setter - sources

* Osiatynski is a dovish former finance minister

By Karolina Slowikowska and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s president is close to selecting former finance minister Jerzy Osiatynski for the vacant seat on the central bank’s rate-setting council, two sources informed about the presidential administration’s deliberations told Reuters.

Osiatynski is dovish on monetary policy and his appointment, if confirmed, could tip the balance of power within the rate-setting council and postpone the moment at which the bank moves interest rates back up from their record lows.

One source, who has been in contact with presidential advisors on the selection process, said it was “99 percent” certain that President Bronislaw Komorowski would name Osiatynski.

A second source, who has also spoken to presidential advisers on the issue, said Osiatynski would be chosen “unless some major disaster hits” before the appointment was made public.

A spokesman for the central bank declined to comment, as did officials in the presidential administration. Osiatynski told Reuters he did not wish to comment.

DECISION ON RATES

The seat on the Monetary Policy Council became vacant after Zyta Gilowska stepped down. The post is one of three on the 10-member council who are nominated by the president.

Polish benchmark interest rates are at an all-time low of 2.50 percent after series of reductions totalling 225 basis points, which ended in July. The Council has since said it will keep rates unchanged until at least the end of June next year.

The next major decision facing the council is whether to change the rates in the second half of 2014. Analysts and markets are pricing in tightening in the fourth quarter.

If Osiatynski is in the council when it debates this issue, he is likely to be in the camp arguing that rates should stay low for longer.

“The key issue is growth, not stifling it,” Osiatynski told Reuters in an interview conducted at the beginning of November.

“Stability is a sensible policy with respect to interest rates,” he said. “The question is whether at today’s level or a slightly lower one.”

“I tend to think that many months ago there was room to cut rates by about 50 basis points below their current level.”

Economists’ expectations that the central bank will increase rates are “connected with forecasts of a strong acceleration in economic growth next year”, Osiatynski said. “I do not expect such strong GDP growth.”

Osiatynski, who is 72, is a professor of economic sciences and a presidential adviser. He served as finance minister in 1992-93, early in Poland’s transition from communism to a market economy. He has also served as a consultant to the World Bank. (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Kevin Liffey)