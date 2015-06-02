FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 2, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Founder sells 7.8 pct of Polish retailer CCC at around PLN 170/shr-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 2 (Reuters) - Main shareholder and founder at Poland’s largest shoe retailer CCC found buyers for a 7.8-percent stake in the company at around 170 zlotys ($45.19) per share, market sources said on Tuesday.

Dariusz Milek, 5th richest Pole, launched a sale of up to 3.01 million shares of CCC, worth $1.91 billion as a whole, with book building ending at 0800 GMT.

Before the transaction Milek had 35 percent of the company he had created from scratch. He offered the 7.8 percent package at a discount to the Monday market price, which by 0749 GMT stood at 170.65 zlotys per share, 8.8 percent lower on the day. ($1 = 3.7621 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Christian Lowe)

