Polish shoe retailer CCC to issue bonds worth about 100 mln zlotys
June 5, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Polish shoe retailer CCC to issue bonds worth about 100 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest shoe retailer CCC plans to issue bonds worth about 100 million zlotys ($32.92 million) in the coming days, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nowjalis said on Thursday.

“The response (from investors) has been very positive,” Nowjalis told Reuters, adding that the proceeds from the issue will be spent on developing the firm’s network of retail outlets. ($1 = 3.0377 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Michal Janusz and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

