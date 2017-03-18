Poland's CCC to spend 33-66 pct of 2016 profit on dividends

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe's largest shoe retailer, Poland's CCC, said late on Friday it plans to pay out 33-66 percent of the group's 2016 profit in dividends.

* It said the firm's dividend policy holds if the net debt to EBITDA ratio is below 3.0

* "When recommending the distribution of the profit generated by the CCC Group the board will take into account the Group's financial situation, its liquidity, existing and expected liabilities ..... and the evaluation of the Group's perspectives in given market and macroeconomic conditions." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)